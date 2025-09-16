Students line up ahead of Raising Cane's grand opening in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A chicken craze is hitting Ann Arbor: people have already lined up ahead of the grand opening of Raising Cane's second location in Southeast Michigan. One customer told us he's been waiting outside the new restaurant since 5:30 yesterday evening!

This location is on South Univeristy, near East University Avenue just steps from the Big House. Raising Cane's opened another location in Canton earlier this year.

This is the third Raising Cane's location in Michigan, and if you've been to the other two (Canton and East Lansing), you'll notice something a little different about this one. This is blue and maize, we're right by the Big House and Raising Cane's made sure to dress accordingly.

Today's doors open at 10 a.m., and like the first two grand openings, people are expected to line up for a slew of giveaways. Raising Cane's is doing its Lucky 20 Lottery, giving 20 people free Cane's for a year. Entries for that open up at 7:30 and last an hour.

The first 100 people to dine in with a combo gets a card for free chicken once this year, with the U of M dance team coming out to help ring in the opening.

The first people in line said they've been here since 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday. Samuel Bayer was right behind them, getting in line at 7:30 p.m.

"I was on my way over here to do this, and it was when I was on my way over here already that I found out they were giving away things, I didn't know about that," Samuel said. "(I'm hoping to get) a hat, just so I could tell a story, just so I could say it to my friends. I'm skipping class, I don't know how I'm going to get out of that, maybe being on the news wasn't the best idea."

The ribbon cutting for today is just after 8 a.m. This is the only Tuesday this location will be open. It'll normally be open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 a.m., with a later closing on those college weekend days (Thursday-Saturday).