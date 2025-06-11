CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight is the first concert of the summer at Pine Knob.

Looking at the forecast, it sounds like you won't have to deal with rain if you're heading out there this evening. Traffic may be another story, especially with construction on I-75.

The outdoor ampitheater's summer concerts kick off with Halsey at 7 p.m. You can get into the parking lot starting at 3:30 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

We went live behind the scenes this morning, with a preview of what to expect this concert season. Elmer Straub, the vice president of entertainment and production at 313 Presents, recommends getting to Pine Knob early to avoid the traffic, and carpooling to ease the travel process.

Watch Ryan Marshall's live interview with Straub at Pine Knob from our 5 a.m. show

Summer concerts kick off at Pine Knob: here's everything attendees need to know

For a list of concerts happening at Pine Knob this summer, we have a list of performers at this link.