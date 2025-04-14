Temporary layoffs taking effect today for workers at GM & Stellantis

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of auto workers across Metro Detroit will be temporarily out of a job, starting today (Monday, April 14).

Earlier this month, both General Motors and Stellantis announced they would be temporarily laying off workers for reasons that are not related to President Trump's tariffs. GM is laying off about 200 workers at its factory zero plant in Detroit, while Stellantis is pausing production at Warren Truck Assembly Plant, where 1,000 workers will be forced to stay home.

We spoke with one man whose Aunt is one of the people laid off here at Stellantis, a move he says his Aunt didn't see coming.

"She was basically about to retire so and they’re doing this. It's crazy," said A. Jay King.

King talked to us just after hanging up with his Aunt, letting her know, she's one of the hundreds of Stellantis employees without a job for the time being.

"I was just trying to tell her, trying to keep her spirits up," King said. "To be truthful, it was like dang. My auntie, she got years here too so she shouldn’t be one of the ones that got laid off. I don’t know how Chrysler works but I think whoever got more seniority."

Stellantis announcing on April 4 that it's laying off 1,000 employees at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, saying in part that 'due to an internal shortage of engines, Stellantis is allocating all available volume to support production of the Ram 1500 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. As a result, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be down beginning April 14, 2025.'

GM's Factory Zero is also laying off hundreds of employees starting today, saying in part that 'Factory Zero will adjust production to align with market dynamics.' Both companies say neither move is tariff-related. King voiced his frustration about his aunts being included in the layoffs.

"Everybody else has families, Aunties, Mommas, daughters, uncles whoever provides for their family up there. You’re laying them off and they’ve been nothing but loyal to you all," King said. "It really is in the middle man. It really is caught in the middle Because at the end of the day they know what they’re doing. Another layoff? Come on cuz. They know what they doing."

GM doesn't have a return to work date for their 200 laid off employees. Stellantis says it expects employees laid off because of the engine shortage to be back at work sometime in May, but there's no set date.

Stellantis is also laying off an additional 900 employees. Those jobs being cut are diurectly related to automotive tariffs. Michigan also just made changes to unemployment benefits; to learn more about that,click here.