Detroit Boat Show, Lions and dinosaur fun among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It might be the end of January and the dead of winter, but you can still watch the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

A dinosaur show and a dinosaur exhibit are coming to Detroit. "Wicked" opens at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Detroit Boat Show



Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays and Mondays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; ends Feb. 4

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

If you’re dreaming about sunnier days on the water, you can get in the proper mood starting this weekend at the Detroit Boat Show. You can check out the watercraft, learn about boating safety and see live sand sculpting starting this Saturday through Feb. 4.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers



Sunday 6:30 p.m.

Levi's Stadium in San Francisco; watch party at Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are out of town for the NFC Championship game in San Francisco on Sunday, but some lucky fans get to catch all the action at Ford Field. Initial tickets sold out quickly but resellers are still offering them. Gates for the watch party open at 5 p.m., 90 minutes before the game. The team’s cheerleaders and Roary are scheduled to make appearances.

Detroit Pistons



Saturday at noon and Sunday 2 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are home this weekend. They have two games at Little Caesars Arena — first on Saturday against the Washington Wizards and then on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit Red Wings



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can catch the Detroit Red Wings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena Saturday night.

Dinosaur Adventure



Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Dinosaur Adventure opens at Huntington Place this weekend. The exhibit features life-sized dinosaurs with life-like movements and roars. Activities like fossil searches and themed obstacle courses will also keep kids entertained.

"Dinosaur World Live"



Saturday 3 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

What kid doesn’t love dinosaurs? This Saturday, the whole family can dive into a prehistoric world at the interactive "Dinosaur World Live." The show promises life-like dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and Segnosaurus.

"Wicked"



Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 18

Detroit Opera House at 1526 Broadway Street in Detroit

It’s the Broadway sensation that depicts the Land of Oz from a different perspective. “Wicked” is now at the Detroit Opera House. The show takes you on a journey before and after Dorothy arrives. You can catch it Tuesday through Sunday until Feb. 18. Tickets are selling fast.

