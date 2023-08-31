Detroit Jazz Festival and Arts, Beats & Eats among Labor Day weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for a Labor Day weekend filled with music and food throughout metro Detroit.

The Michigan State Fair, the Detroit Jazz Festival and Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eat are back for the holiday weekend.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Jazz Festival



Friday through Monday

Downtown Detroit in the Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square area

The world's largest free jazz festival — the Detroit Jazz Festival — is back in downtown Detroit all weekend. For over 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has celebrated the city's history of jazz music. There are over 60 performances scheduled for the festival.

Dino Dayze at Blake’s



Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada

At Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, you can get up close with life-like dinosaurs. Walking through Blake’s, you’ll be taken to the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs that are life-size. Animatronics and sounds will bring dinos to life. Other activities include a reptile show, coloring contests and face painting.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival



Saturday through Monday noon to 10 p.m.

Downtown Hamtramck on Joseph Campau Avenue

The four-decade-old tradition of the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is back with live music, a carnival, canoe racing, food and more. You can catch wrestling on Sunday and Monday. The Labor Day Parade is on Monday.

Michigan State Fair



Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

The Michigan State Fair returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace. A carnival, live music, a livestock show, a 5K run and walk, a home brew competition and more will keep the whole family entertained.

Pine Knob Music Theatre shows



Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5:45 p.m. and Sunday 8 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township

There’s still time to catch shows at Pine Knob Music Theatre. This weekend, Disturbed is performing on Friday, Beck & Phoenix will be there Saturday and the Pentatonix take the stage on Sunday.

Romeo Peach Festival



Thursday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 7:30 a.m. to midnight and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Romeo Lions Field House and Grounds

Before summer is over, you can celebrate one of its iconic symbols and flavors at the Romeo Peach Festival. The celebration includes a 5K and 10K run and walk, carnival rides, fireworks, live music and plenty of peachy things to eat and drink.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

It's the 26th annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival and it promises to be better than ever. You can catch over 200 performances, including Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, Randy Houser, Collective Soul and American Authors. There will also be an art show, food vendors and a Zumbathon.

