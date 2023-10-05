Festivals celebrating fall, Detroit RV and Camping Show happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sights and sounds of fall are starting to pick up as we get into the first full weekend of October.

Several communities are hosting fall-themed festivals. The Detroit RV and Camping Show returns, and the Lions are back at Ford Field.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

City of Pontiac Harvest Festival



Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pontiac City Hall at 47450 Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

In Pontiac, the Harvest Festival is back for a second time. There will be plenty of apple cider and donuts at city hall, along with bounce houses, rock climbing, pumpkin bowling and a live DJ.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally



Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit

To really get you in the fall spirit, Detroit is throwing its Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally on the Dequindre Cut Greenway. The event features over 50 food trucks, six music stages and fun fall-themed activities for everyone. Admission is $5 at the gate. Children under 3 get in free.

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Lions are back in Detroit on Sunday to host the Carolina Panthers. The game at Ford Field starts at 1 p.m.

Detroit RV and Camping Show



Wednesday through Friday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

For the adventurous types, the 34th annual Fall Detroit RV and Camping Show is at the Suburban Collection Showplace all weekend long. The show features over 300,000 square feet of RVs, campers and exhibitors to teach you about hitching, towing, campground tips and more. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and kids under 12 get in for free.

Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Community Walk



Saturday 10 a.m.

9 Mile Road and Bermuda Street in Ferndale

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding its annual Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness walk in Ferndale. The event aims to destigmatize mental health conditions and raise funds for suicide prevention research.

Octobeerfest



Saturday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company at 474 Peterboro Street in Detroit

A cold brew is welcome any time of year, but it’s even better as the weather turns. Fortunately, you can quench your thirst during Octobeerfest at Detroit Shipping Company in Midtown Detroit. There will be local brews to taste, live music and tailgating games. Tickets are $25 and include 10 drink tickets, three food tokens, three raffle tickets and a complimentary welcome beer.

Pumpkinfest



Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MSU Tollgate Farm and Education Center at 28115 Meadowbrook Road in Novi

You can enjoy a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch at Michigan State’s Tollgate Farms and Education Center in Novi. Farm animals, educational exhibits, children's activities, food and music will keep the whole family entertained. Tickets are $5 and kids 2 and under are free.

Related:



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.