'This is breaking fire code.' Dearborn parents pack school board meeting forcing it into recess

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools' ongoing debate over whether or not to ban certain books in its district is reaching a new chapter.

On Monday evening, the school board meeting was forced into recess after parents began chanting with signs inside the auditorium.

Video shows the auditorium packed with parents either supporting or protesting certain books within the school.

One parent tells us in addition to the auditorium, two overflow rooms and the hallways were to capacity, a fire code violation according to the board.

“We are going to be recessing until we can get this situation under control. This is breaking fire code," a board member said.

The meeting never resumed and was instead postponed until Thursday. To make sure there is more space for commenters, the meeting is now being held at Fordson High School.

Faye Nemer says as the venue grows so will the protestors.

"It’s going to be a larger crowd I can guarantee it. Until there is closure to this matter. Until parents are heard. Until our demands and concerns do not fall on deaf ears, this will continue to escalate.”

Alber Abba’s has four boys in Dearborn schools he says the books he wants banned like This Book is Gay and The Lovely Bones are not age-appropriate.

"This is not an LGBTQ issue this is about sexually explicit books, pornography in the classroom," he said.

People who support the school keeping certain book titles say banning literature is a dangerous slope and it’s important that children are exposed to different viewpoints and ideas.

This conversation and debate will continue Thursday night.