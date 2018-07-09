Two arrested for armed robbery at Troy 7-Eleven

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Troy police say two people have been arrested for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store last month.

According to police, 24-year-old Antonio Maurice Howard and 29-year-old Dejaun Jermaine Hadden were charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felon.

The armed robbery happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 30 at the store on Crooks Rd. near Wattles.

Police were called to the scene to investigate the robbery but were unable to locate the suspects. Surveillance video obtained later helped link them to the crime.

Both were arraigned on charges last week and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.