Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in metro Detroit today for campaign stop

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Michigan today for a campaign stop.

Today Harris will join former Congresswoman Liz Cheney for an event — it’s part of a series of conversations in communities across battleground states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in addition to Michigan.

Harris is starting in Pennsylvania before traveling to Wisconsin and then Michigan.

She is expected in Oakland County on Monday evening.

With just weeks away until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing and both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump visited metro Detroit last week.