7 Morning Digest: Belle Isle fountain renovations, hazing investigation at high school & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy with highest rain chance early and late in the day. Some afternoon thunder is also possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s, 74° in Detroit. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain chances increase with low temps near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms. They are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before you head out here.

The top stories to know about

Take a tour of what lies underneath the Belle Isle fountain, see why it's being renovated

The iconic fountain that sits on Detroit’s Belle Isle closed to the public Monday and remain closed until May 2027 to undergo some major renovations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources gave 7 News Detroit a tour of what lies underneath the fountain to show us why building new concrete beams and replacing the aging plumbing and infrastructure is necessary to keep the 100-year-old landmark running.

The fountain was built in 1925 and the infrastructure that lies underneath it is starting to crumble.

“Over here, it leaks on the electrical and over here, it leaks on the electrical," Michigan DNR Urban District Supervisor Tom Bissett said. "When the bowl is leaking, it’s creating mud underneath us and it’s just not very stable.”

Bissett says the Michigan DNR received another round of funding through the American Rescue Plan that they have to use up soon. Some of those dollars will go toward finishing up the new trail or tearing down old structures like the zoo, but $6 million of it will be going to fix up the fountain.

“When that bowl is structurally unsound, it could collapse and if it collapses, you’re not just talking about danger for anybody that’s down in this room but you could potentially lose the entire fountain," Bissett said.

A few years ago, maintenance work was done to the outside of the fountain, but there will still be some marble replacement and new LED lighting. For example, the lights that used to shine in the fountain were run-of-the-mill light bulbs submerged in water, so they were not very safe or sustainable.

However, the majority of the work will focus underneath the fountain where structural work will be done to make sure the fountain can last another 100 years, and 100 more years of memories can be made.

Woman-owned business in Ferndale helps new mothers navigate postpartum challenges

A unique business in Ferndale is working to make the transition into motherhood easier and less isolating for women by providing comprehensive postpartum support services.

The Fourth Tri Sanctuary on Woodward Avenue offers a space where mothers can go with their babies to get the care and support they need after giving birth.

"We created something that doesn't exist in our country," co-founder Kacee Must said. "It is a postpartum space that brings all of the things that you could possibly need during the postpartum period, which is 0 to 12 months, to you all under one roof."

Must, a yoga instructor and owner of Citizen Yoga, started the business with her hair stylist of 10 years. The pair noticed a significant gap in support for families and women after childbirth, and they opened their doors in February 2024.

At the facility, trained staff and doulas teach mothers essential skills like bathing and feeding their babies. The space also allows mothers to relax, nap, eat, exercise and connect with other moms.

The sanctuary has helped more than 900 mothers since opening, with plans to expand to seven more facilities in the next three years.

Dundee schools investigating alleged hazing involving high school wrestling team

Dundee Community Schools said it has paused all school-based wrestling activities amid an investigation into hazing within the team.

In a letter dated Friday, Dundee Superintendent Scott Leach said the investigation began last month after he received an anonymous complaint about alleged hazing involving wrestling team members.

According to the letter, the high school administration and the school resource officer began investigating. That investigation included interviews with wrestlers, coaches and parents.

"During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that videotaped evidence existed of additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members," Leach wrote in the letter.

Some parents tell 7 News Detroit that the investigation should have happened years ago. Neil Stephenson says his son, Connor, was repeatedly targeted by the same group of wrestlers now under investigation.

"My son was found unconscious in a hallway with a broken nose and a concussion ... yeah, he was bullied alright," said Neil Stephenson.

Stephenson said his son Connor attended Dundee Community Schools from first grade through ninth grade.

According to Stephenson, his son was injured after a teammate hit him with a chair. He also alleges that the same teammate had slapped Connor in a previous incident. At a wrestling team barbecue, Stephenson says his son’s pants were pulled down in front of others.

He said, “I had to attend every practice to make sure he wasn’t going to get hurt. They’d ‘accidentally' slam him, or run an extra painful move on him.”

The superintendent said the district has initiated a Title IX investigation that will be conducted by Thrun Law Firm. Leach also said the district will work closely with law enforcement as they conduct their own investigation.