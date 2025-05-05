7 Morning Digest: Real ID deadline is this week, MSP trooper shot & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: More rain to come

Today: Lingering showers continue through midday with temps back into the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns with lows near 50. Winds: NE 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely with temps in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Suspect killed, MSP trooper shot in shooting on Detroit's west side

Suspect killed, MSP trooper shot in shooting on Detroit's west side

A Michigan State Police trooper was shot three times on Detroit's west side and a suspect was killed, according to MSP.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 20200 block of Murray Hill, which is near 8 Mile.

According to MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez, two detective troopers with the Metropolitan Detroit Auto Recovery Team were conducting an investigation when a 23-year-old Detroit man came out of a house and opened fire on the troopers.

The trooper was shot three times – once in the leg, once in the back and once in his vest. Other troopers took him to the trooper hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition. Officials say the bulletproof vest saved his life.

Troopers returned fire, shooting and killing the 23-year-old suspect.

Real ID deadline arrives this week, requiring new identification for air travel

Real ID deadline arrives this week, requiring new identification for air travel

After years of delays, the Real ID Act will finally be enforced across the country starting May 7, making it more difficult to pass through TSA checkpoints without proper identification.

The Real ID requirement, which features a star in the upper right-hand corner of compliant IDs, will be mandatory for domestic air travel and accessing certain federal government buildings.

"Real ID was actually a recommendation that came out of the 9/11 Commission. We have 50 states issuing 50 different licenses and we want to have one national baseline set of security standards," said Jessica Mayle, a regional spokesperson for TSA.

Mayle explained that travelers without a Real ID, enhanced license, U.S. passport or other forms of acceptable identification, could face challenges at the airport.

"If the answer is no to all of those: I don't have a passport, I don't have a Real ID and I have a trip coming up, at that point, we would say expect that you could face extra screening, you could face delays and you could face the possibility of not making it through the checkpoint," Mayle said.

Currently, about 75% of Michigan residents are meeting Real ID requirements, while nationwide compliance reaches 81%.

If you need a new ID, you can schedule an office visit with the Secretary of state on their website, at this link.

Parents of Kevin Graves, who died at Electric Forest, frustrated after his death ruling

Parents of Kevin Graves, who died at Electric Forest, frustrated after his death ruling

The parents of Kevin Graves say they are still determined to find answers as to how their son died, even after the Oceania County medical examiner ruled his death as "undetermined after investigation and anthropology studies" last month.

In 2018, 28-year-old Kevin Graves went missing while attending his very first Electric Forest music festival. After searching for years, putting up billboards and spreading the word, his family received the devastating news last December that his remains had been found near festival grounds.

“When we did get the message, it was like a smack right between the eyes," Graves' father Gary said.

As devastated as they were, they hoped that now that his remains were found, they would have the complete picture of what happened to their son.

However in April, the medical examiner's office ruled Kevin Graves' death as "undetermined" after their monthslong investigation. Their office told 7 News Detroit that because they were working with only skeletal remains, it complicated just how much they could learn.

“I still don’t know why they couldn’t have found something. There were remains. I'm not an anthropologist, but you’d think they would’ve found something," Kevin Graves' mother Kathy said. "It just leaves more unanswered questions.”