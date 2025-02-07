'A night that changed everything': Northfield Twp. man brutal New Year's Day murder and kidnapping

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On New Year's Day, three intruders broke into Jeffrey Bernhard's home, murdered his wife and father-in-law, and kidnapped his daughter and foster child.

Now, he's opening up about his mental and physical healing journey, saying his faith, his community, and his daughter are helping him get through this difficult time.

Photos of a happy family and a happy home now cover the front of the Brighton Assembly of God Church. Bernhard is preparing for a memorial service for his wife, Jenny Bernhard, and father-in-law, Stevie Smith.

“Both of them had a heart for everything in this world that is good," Bernhard said.

Smith lived with the family, and the Bernhards even built their home specifically to accommodate the elder family members. Bernhard married Jenny in 2010 and describes her as kind, selfless, and willing to do anything for anyone.

“Jenny was, she was more than I deserved," he said.

Smith was a minister for the majority of his life and is described as a simple, warm, giving man.

“He was one of the kindest and most gentle men that I’ve known," Bernhard said.

It was inside their Northfield Township home where the unthinkable happened on New Year's Day.

On the night of January 1, the entire family was home, including Bernhard’s daughter and the child they were fostering at the time. The family decided to become licensed foster parents two years ago.

“It was gonna be just a normal evening for us, get the girls ready for bed, go through the routine, and...it turned out to be a night that changed everything," Bernhard said.

Three people broke through their front door, demanding money. Police later said the main suspect was the foster child's biological mother.

“It was very clear this person was in charge, and she was giving the orders to the others," Bernhard added.

The family was assaulted and remained on the floor of their kitchen for what Bernhard believes was hours until shots rang out. Bernhard was shot in his side and face, losing his vision completely in his right eye, requiring multiple surgeries. His wife and father-in-law were shot and killed.

“When I sat up, and I sat up on the bench by our garage door. I looked over at my wife and knew, instantly, she was dead, and she was shot in the head; that image will be very, very difficult to process," Bernhard said.

Bernhard passed out, and when he came to, he said it was a higher power that helped guide him to safety. He forced himself to get up and call for help.

"I managed to put my shoes on and find the strength to walk to my neighbor's house and have them call 911," he said.

Only after coming out of surgery did he realize both of the girls were kidnapped, but they were thankfully later safely recovered by police. Bernhard says his mission now is to continue spreading the good work of his wife and father-in-law as he finds the strength to keep pushing on from his faith, his community, and his little girl.

“That 10-year-old little girl is my world. Ever since the day that I found out from Jenny that she is pregnant, that girl had my heart," he said.

Bernhard says he has been completely overwhelmed by the community's support, letters, and kind words as he continues his long healing journey.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been arrested and charged with open murder, kidnapping, and a slew of other charges.

Shuvonne Vinson and Keith Finley are back in court for probable cause conferences on April 16 at 9 a.m. at 14A District Court. Gregory Callhan is back in court for a preliminary examination on February 20 at 9 a.m. at 14A District Court.

“If you could say anything to the people that did this, what would you say," 7 News Detroit reporter Ruta Ulcinaite asked.

"I don’t know if I really have anything that I'd say. I’m not mad. I’m heartbroken, obviously, but I'm not gonna give them that satisfaction of taking anything else from me.”

The memorial service for both Jenny Bernhard and Stevie Smith is this Saturday at Brighton Assembly of God.

In lieu of flowers, Bernhard is asking that people instead donate to causes that the two were passionate about. Contributions can be made in memory of Steve Smith to Michigan Chi Alpha: https://www.michiganxa.com/donate.htmland in memory of Jenny Bernhard to Heart's CRI:

https://brightonag.churchcenter.com/giving.

