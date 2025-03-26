'A staple in our community': Detroiters react after Mayor Duggan addresses Renaissance Center changes

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters are reacting to Mayor Mike Duggan's vision for the future of the Renaissance Center. He revealed the latest plan for the iconic building during hisState of the City speechlast night.

The future of the Ren Cen has been the talk of the city ever since it was announcedlast year that General Motors would be moving out, and into the new Hudson's building.

"I remember back when I was little going to the movies there," said Tyrone Bynes back in October. "It's a staple in our community I'm sure they can find some use for it."

"It's a beautiful building its right on the river," said Thomas Graneau Jr back in October. "It's definitely an iconic building here for the heart of Detroit."

These are the renderings Mayor Duggan revealed last night, offering a glimpse of the future of the Riverfront.

It will be a major landscape change for the Detroit skyline that could help truly make the Detroit Riverwalk a world-lass site.

Mayor Duggan officially unveiled Dan Gilbert and Bedrock's dramatic new plans. They will tear down two of the original five towers and create a brand new quarter-mile long family and entertainment park along the Detroit River similar to Chicago's Navy Pier.

The renaissance complex itself will be reduced to those three towers: the Hotel tower in the center, an office tower on the right and one apartment tower on the left.

That apartment tower will have 400 units inside. 20 percent of them will be deemed affordable housing units.

Reaction to the plans were mixed overnight. Many people we talked to said they want the Ren Cen to stay as it is.

“I grew up seeing it you know. I got there, well used to go there sometimes you know. It’s some place to go to after leaving the Riverwalk," said Detroiter Kierra Brown.

“It’s a beautiful place," Detroit native Lala said. "It’s a symbol of being there for years. And, you know, people look forward to going, you know, to the Renaissance because it’s been there for so many years.”

“I feel like it should be used for something productive," said Mark Hughes. "But, if now, it would still be a historical building. But, I would rather it be used for something positive or something productive that goes good with the tax payers money, if not with the kids or the community.”

We did talk with one person who said taking down a portion of the Ren Cen for this Navy Pier-like entertainment complex would be a good thing. He pointed out, 'What good would it be for the city if they couldn't fill it, it would just cost the taxpayers more money to maintain it?'

