MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Melvindale police officers are taking a proactive approach to a growing safety concern, hitting the streets to educate young e-bike riders and hand out free helmets donated by Target.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Melvindale police hand out free helmets to young e-bike riders to prevent accidents before they happen

Dangerous e-bike riding has become an increasing problem for law enforcement across metro Detroit, with serious crashes involving riders of all ages reported in recent months from Dearborn Heights to Ferndale.

Corporal Mohamed Hacham and Probationary Officer Flora Walker say they want to reach young riders before tragedy strikes.

WXYZ

"We're trying to educate the children that everyone is following the laws and the rules and regulations of this community so that we can lower the chances of accidents happening," Walker said.

During a recent patrol, the officers spotted 2 boys, both 13 years old, riding a single e-bike and recklessly crossing the road without stopping at stop signs.

WXYZ

"Did you see the car that came out right here? It almost hit you," Hacham told the boys. "I was following you because you weren't stopping at the stop signs. So what we're gonna do today is we're gonna get you guys some helmets."

The stakes are real. Jacklyn Richerdson, who works at Children's Hospital, said she sees the consequences firsthand.

WXYZ

"We see so many kids that come in on our burn day from, like, road rashes, from riding e-bikes," Richerdson said.

When asked what goes through her mind when she sees kids riding e-bikes without helmets, Richerdson said: "Safety."

Hacham said the goal is education, not punishment.

"We don't want to sit here and taunt them and, you know, tell them, hey, we need your, we're taking your scooter away from you. No, we want it to be a teaching lesson. Kids learn better when you talk to them and you teach them," Hacham said.

Hacham also emphasized the importance of personal accountability for young riders.

"I want you to always, when you're riding this e-bike, to think in your head that somebody's watching you and cares about you," Hacham said.

The officers say parents and guardians also need to step up and create awareness around e-bike safety.

The helmet giveaway is one of several community initiatives connected to the Mohamed Said Foundation, established in honor of Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said, who was killed in the line of duty in 2024.

Chief Chris Egan said Said's legacy continues to shape how the department serves the community.

WXYZ

"Mohamed Said did a lot that a lot of people don't know about, helping kids, helping the community," Egan said.

Anthony Jurich, president of Bikes and Battle Buddies, is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies for the upcoming Let's Roll Said Ride to raise funds for the foundation.

WXYZ

"It's an honor for us to be asked to be a part of this. For what the foundation does, not only for the community, it's cultivating that relationship between police officers and the public," Jurich said.

The Let's Roll Said Ride takes place July 18 starting at 9 a.m.

See below of details:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

