Sentencing Friday for Michael Lopez in murder of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man who was convicted of murdering Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said will be sentenced on Friday morning.

Watch the sentencing live at 9 a.m. here

In April, a jury found Michael Lopez guilty in the murder of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said in 2024.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Jury finds Michael Lopez guilty in murder of Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said

Jury deliberations didn't last long before the jury returned the verdict, finding Lopez guilty on all charges.

Watch the verdict read in the video player below:

RAW VIDEO: Jury verdict read in Michael Lopez case, found guilty of all charges in Mohamed Said murder

Lopez testified in his own defense during the trial, but was pulled from the stand after not agreeing to the judge's rules.

The prosecutor and defense attorney both gave their closing arguments before the judge read the jury instructions.

Watch the closing arguments in the video below

Prosecution gives closing arguments in trial for Michael Lopez

Defense gives closing arguments in trial for Michael Lopez

During the hearing, there were several days of dramatic testimony and Lopez was barred from the courtroom at one time for outbursts.

Murder suspect Michael Lopez testifies, defies judge's order with outburst

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge removes Michael Lopez from courtroom after another outburst

Judge removes Michael Lopez from courtroom after another outburst

During the heraing, she asked him repeatedly if he understood there is certain information that he cannot bring up because it's inadmissible in court. He hesitantly agreed, but eventually, he had another outburst while on the stand.

His defense attorney asked him, "What substances had you used that evening (before the shooting)?"

Lopez replied, "Uh, crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl, drinking, weed.”

He recalled the moment he ran from Said, after he said the officer reprimanded him for littering.

"I had my weapon in my hand, and he was on top of me and as soon as I had my... as soon as I had the opportunity, I protected myself from dying. Um, I thought he was going to kill me back there in that yard," Lopez said.

His attorney asked, "What did you do?"

Lopez said, "Um, I shot Mr.

His attorney interjected, "I understand that you shot him."

During cross-examination, the prosecution referred to two unrelated encounters Lopez had with law enforcement in years past, including a carjacking arrest.

In that case, he disarmed an officer, and in the other, he ran from the officer.

The prosecutor said, "So, fair to say, on three occasions in your lifetime, any time you feel like you’re gonna get caught by the police, you run away. Correct?"

Lopez replied, "Yeah.”

When asked about the gun he used to kill Officer Said, Lopez defied the judge’s order and started discussing information he was told is not admissible in court.

The prosecutor said, "You knew that the officer was going to be investigating you for the gun, right?"

Lopez replied, "I knew that he was the one who my family filed a grievance on."

The prosecutor injected, "See, I knew you couldn’t comply with the judge’s commands."

Lopez said, "I knew that this man was targeting me.

The prosecutor said, "No."

Lopez said, "I’m just telling the truth. You wanna hear the truth.”

The judge called a recess.

A bailiff said, "All rise for the jury."

Lopez said, "I didn’t think they wanted me to tell ya’ll that."

The judge repeatedly tells Lopez to stop talking.

As he left the courtroom, he turned to his attorney and said, “Thanks for nothing, John. You hear me?”

