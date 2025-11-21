DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are so many ways you can celebrate the season around metro Detroit. I had a chance to come and hang out around Campus Martius this week, and talk with folks from all over metro Detroit, about their favorite holiday traditions, in and around the D.

Watch Alicia's report in the video player below

Metro Detroiters share their favorite holiday traditions, in and around The D

“The parade and the tree lighting," said Detroiter Freda McAdory.

“I love to go to the Thanksgiving Parade," said Detroiter Kierra Brown.

“Take your kids, take your family there," said Detroiter Devon Miller, referring to the parade.

“Well, I like looking at the Christmas decorations and the Christmas lights," said Mimi Koppaug from St. Clair Shores. “I like the Noel night and over at the symphony, their Christmas concerts."

Plus you can skate at The Rink at Campus Martius, or stroll through the shops at Cadillac Square for cool gifts and stocking stuffers.

I asked Detroiter Cass Neff if she brings her family down there.

“All the time," she replied. “Spend my money. They love to shop.”

Some also love to sample the scrumptious treats, then head to Cadillac Lodge to cool your heels or warm your hands, and savor some creative winter cocktails.

“I think it’s called the ‘Apple of My Chai.’ It’s like a bourbon and apple cider drink," said Sarah Lynch of West Bloomfield. "We have so many fun hot cocoa drinks – like Gingerbread Hot Cocoa. We have little ones for kids if you want something non-alcoholic. We have a little ornament drink.”

And there are some fun photo opportunities for the family, just steps away from the 62-foot-tall Norway Spruce strung with 25,000 lights and a nine-foot-tall star. I love the oversized ornaments on the tree, too.

By the way, this evergreen came all the way from Mesick, Michigan, which is a village just northwest of Cadillac, with a population of 397, according to the 2020 census.

If you need some inspiration, we have a full list of all the area holiday light shows, tree lightings, winter festivals, parades, and more at this link.

And of course, I hope you can join us for our Light Up the Season special, airing tonight at 7 p.m. on Channel 7. Or you can stream it by downloading our WXYZ app on your favorite streaming device, or watch it at this link.



