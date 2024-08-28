Teen reunites with hero who thwarted kidnapping; awards plaque

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartfelt reunion took place in Clinton Township Wednesday between a teen and her hero.

Alexis Shings, 15, was nearly abducted on Aug. 13. Clinton Township police said the incident was one of two related attempted abductions that afternoon.

7 News Detroit was there as Alexis and her family met Paul Biliter.

"I want to give you a hug," Tabytha Shings, Alexis' mother, told Biliter. "I’m just grateful you were there."

Biliter replied, "Oh, praise God. It was all by the grace of God because if she would’ve been 15 feet further, I wouldn’t have seen it. It would have been done and over with.”

He was in the right place at the right time. Biliter said he saw the commotion while doing yard work. Alexis was on foot walking by his home on Clinton River Road. He said that's when a vehicle did a sudden U-turn, the driver confronted and grabbed Alexis and tried to put her in his car.

“I ran out there and I grabbed a hold of the guy," Biliter told 7 News Detroit during an interview the following day.

Watch our previous story with Biliter in the video player below:

Neighbor stops attempted abduction in Clinton Township

That suspect, 23-year-old Endi Bala of Shelby Township, was later arrested by Sterling Heights police for allegedly trying to do the same thing to a 7-year-old about an hour later.

"I'm eternally just awed by him because what he did for me that day. I don't think there's enough words to describe how I feel about it," Alexis said.

She added, “I’m just so blessed that he was there for me that day and if he wasn’t, then I would be here right now.”

Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

Not only did her family show up to say thank you, they presented him with a custom made plaque.

“Hey, looky there! A recognition award," Biliter said.

“... an angel. My angel. Because of you I have restored faith that there are still good people in this world. I’ll never forget what you did for me that day," he read.

Biliter said, “It’s a privilege to have (the plaque)."

"I’ve got a special place on the wall that I’m gonna put it, and I’m gonna remember, especially when I’m old and gray and I can’t do stuff like this anymore," he chuckled.

Alexis, who mentioned she was also wearing her crucifix necklace that day, received some encouragement from Biliter.

“I wanna see what God’s gonna do in your life based on that (incident). He protected and saved you for a reason and now, what’s gonna happen? I’m excited to see. Maybe you’ll start a ministry," he said. “Don’t let that man, what he did control you."

Related video: ‘I started flailing.' Teen recalls scary Clinton Township encounter with attempted kidnapping suspect

Extended interview: Teen recalls scary Clinton Township encounter with attempted kidnapping suspect

"By being afraid, you’re still allowing him to control miles away. Be strong. You can do this. It’s a wonderful day. I’m so glad that you’re OK," he hugged Alexis.