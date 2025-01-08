WATCH: Detroit receives more than $346 million in HUD funding after 2023 floods

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $347 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is coming to Detroit after flooding in the city in August of 2023.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Mike Duggan said that the money will go towards improving the city's infrastructure and housing ahead of future weather events.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Detroit receives $346 million in HUD funding after August 2023 floods

"What has happened today is remarkable," Duggan said. "We now have the resources to go through and we think for sure do 10,000 houses in the next two years to start with. This is an opportunity to make the homes in this city much more secure."

Duggan mentioned that they are looking for feedback from Detroiters on this plan to build new homes, saying that after conversations among officials, there will be public sessions where residents can tell city council members how exactly they want this money to be spent. The dates and times for those sessions have yet to be announced.

"We can't use this money for anything we want," Duggan said. "The only thing this money can be used towards is resiliency to prevent future disasters."

The funding was approved by the Biden administration in February of last year.

RELATED PHOTO GALLERY: Major storms cause flooding across metro Detroit. View photos here and Chopper 7 video below

Storms cause extensive flooding in metro Detroit