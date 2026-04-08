Whitmer talks about road plan in 'official kickoff' to Michigan construction season

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured one road construction project on Wednesday at M-14 in Plymouth and officially kicked off the Michigan construction season while talking about the funding plan to fix the roads.

She spoke about the bipartisan investment from lawmakers, adding $2-billion to state and local roads.

"It's a big deal, and it's going to be making a big difference in people's lives. It means a safer, smoother drive to work, school, or the store, fewer tires popped, axles broken or cracked rims. It means more time to be where you want to be instead of being stuck on the side of a road waiting for a tow, and it means thousands more good paying union jobs for Michigan. So at a time when people are struggling with the high cost of essentials like gas and groceries, this road's deal will help put more money back in people's pockets," said Whitmer.

She said the road investment was long overdue and that there's still work to be done when it comes to infrastructure.

Watch the press conference in the video player below:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talks about effort to fix Michigan roads

Related Stories:

Crews closing Southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 for next phase of Restore the Reuther project

Lane closures coming to I-75 & I-96 near Downtown Detroit for next 2 months

'It's horrible': Potholes plague Mound Road in Warren, resurfacing planned for this year

"It's never done. You're always rebuilding, and we let it go for so long without a real, you know, infusion of sustainable dollars, and so this represents a big step forward," said Whitmer.

One MDOT spokesperson said the $143 million invested on the M-14/I-96 project will support more than 1,200 jobs.

The project is more than 60-percent complete. It includes rebuilding 4 miles of highway, revamping 17 bridges, and installing sewer lines to improve drainage.

Hear more about the road efforts from Whitmer below:

Whitmer speaks more about the efforts to fix Michigan roads

"This year's work will focus on the westbound direction of M-14, and including the median and all of the lanes. We anticipate substantial completion to be at the end of this year with restoration to be in the spring of next year," said Adam Penzenstadler with the Michigan Department of Transportation.