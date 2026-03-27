'It's horrible': Potholes plague Mound Road in Warren, resurfacing planned for this year

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pothole problems continue in metro Detroit one week into spring, with drivers saying crumbling roads in Warren are causing flat tires and costly vehicle repairs.

Macomb County road officials said Mound Road is one of their hot spot areas for potholes. Road crews took advantage of the weather on Friday, patching numerous potholes on Mound Road just north of 9 Mile Road.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

'It's horrible': Potholes plague Mound Rd. in Warren, resurfacing planned for this year

The patching work is ongoing ahead of a resurfacing project planned for this year that will stretch from 8 Mile Road to I-696.

Drivers said the stretch of Mound Road between 8 Mile and 10 Mile roads is especially rough.

"Like you're on a roller coaster almost," Deonna Kindle said.

"Best I can put it, it’s just bumpy," Jason Mayes said.

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"It's horrible. The potholes? They're ridiculous," Suzana Mayes said. "You know like playing Super Mario Kart, you know the go kart, trying to dodge them? I always say that's what it feels like driving."

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"I mean, it is rough, especially coming back this way going towards the freeway," Coty Krause said.

Drivers said the issue is nothing new, and the Macomb County Department of Roads confirmed it has been one of the county’s hot spots for potholes.

"Let's just say it's been terrible for many, many moons now," Kindle said.

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For Kindle, her family’s daily commute has been costly after her husband hit a pothole in his Dodge Charger while in the northbound lanes.

"He hit a pothole so hard it messed up his axle, his struts," Kindle said.

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Throughout the afternoon, road crews were seen patching multiple holes in the northbound lanes. The start date for the resurfacing project has not yet been determined, but it is likely to begin in the coming months.

"I'm happy that they’re going to fix it because that would be great," Suzana Mayes said.

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As drivers dodge the holes, they are ready for a smoother ride soon and hoping a new surface will do the trick.

"I'm hoping that they one, fix it, but two, they make it so it lasts more than five years, that would be nice," Jason Mayes said.

While the resurfacing is planned for this year, the county is also planning to completely reconstruct the road in the near future and is exploring potential funding options to make it happen.

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