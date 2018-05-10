Woman accused of driving while intoxicated on her own lawn in Troy

12:13 PM, May 10, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on her own lawn.

Police stopped Nancy Ann Endy, 54, at her home in the 5000 block of Somerton Drive, after she was seen allegedly driving a blue 2006 Ford Ranger on her own lawn.

When she was stopped, she fell over, police say.

A breathalyzer test resulted in .30 BAC.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top