Woman accused of driving while intoxicated on her own lawn in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on her own lawn.

Police stopped Nancy Ann Endy, 54, at her home in the 5000 block of Somerton Drive, after she was seen allegedly driving a blue 2006 Ford Ranger on her own lawn.

When she was stopped, she fell over, police say.

A breathalyzer test resulted in .30 BAC.