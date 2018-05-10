Woman accused of driving while intoxicated on her own lawn in Troy

Partly Cloudy
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on her own lawn.
Police stopped Nancy Ann Endy, 54, at her home in the 5000 block of Somerton Drive, after she was seen allegedly driving a blue 2006 Ford Ranger on her own lawn.
When she was stopped, she fell over, police say.
A breathalyzer test resulted in .30 BAC.
