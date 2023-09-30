Pelosi to escort Feinstein's body via military plane to California

Flags are flying at half staff at the U.S. Capitol and around the country tonight in honor of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The Democratic California senator died Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Representative Nancy Pelosi will accompany the body of the late senator back to San Francisco, California, on a plane from the president’s military fleet, following the House's vote to avoid a government shutdown.

“Personally, it was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades – from the hilly streets of San Francisco to the hallowed halls of Congress,” Pelosi said. “We were not only colleagues, but neighbors and friends.”

Since the announcement of her death, hundreds of people in San Francisco have shown up at a memorial at City Hall to leave personal messages for her.

"She was a giant. She had an enormous personality and will. And if you've ever had the opportunity to sit across from her, she was driven and she was guided to do amazing things, and she rose to occasions that we really need to treasure and remember,” said San Francisco resident Elaine Forbes.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says plans for a memorial service in San Francisco are in the works, but details have not been announced.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he will quickly pick a replacement to fill Feinstein's seat. In the past, Newsom pledged to choose a black woman to fill the seat.

“Dianne Feinstein was many things – a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like," said Newsom.

Feinstein's passing leaves Senate Democrats with no room for error until a successor is appointed. With 50 seats, they have a narrow majority, while Republicans hold 49. Feinstein's absence will hinder President Joe Biden's judge nominations in the Judiciary Committee despite Democratic control.

