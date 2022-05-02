Search for missing toddler resumes Monday morning

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing toddler.

According to deputies, Noah Alan Jordan is almost 2 years old with blond hair and blue eyes and is missing from the 6000 block of Fork Avenue SW — in the area of Division & M-6. The boy was last seen around 11:05 a.m. Sunday wearing pajamas and was reported missing by his family.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Noah Alan Jordan

Active searches were being conducted at several areas around Division & M-6 on Sunday afternoon. The areas included Ideal Park, the Cutler Estates neighborhood and a creek on the property where the child was last seen.

Ken Pletz / FOX 17 Searchers look for a missing toddler near Division & M-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Aerial drones, boats and canine units all were involved in the searches, which were suspended late Sunday evening.

Police were also going door-to-door looking for the boy.

There has been no indication that the boy was abducted, with all signs indicating that he wandered off from home.

Although Buck Creek is normally knee deep, the recent rain has led to the creek being waist deep. 1.5 miles of creek shoreline has already been searched.

Anybody with any information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Kent Count Sheriff's Office by calling (616) 336-3113.