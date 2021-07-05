Watch
Sports

Actions

106-year-old World War II veteran throws first pitch at Kansas City Royals game

items.[0].image.alt
Kansas City Royals/KSHB
World War II Coast Guard veteran Mabel Johnson throws out the first pitch at a Kansas City Royals game.
mabel johnson.jpeg
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 09:04:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If anyone would know how to kick off the Fourth of July weekend, it’s probably Mabel Johnson.

A World War II veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, the 106-year-old Johnson has seen her share of the nation’s birthdays.

The Olathe, Kansas, resident celebrated this year’s birthday by throwing out the first pitch at Friday night's Kansas City Royals game.

Johnson has been a Kansas resident since 1991, when she moved to the Kansas City area with her husband, who also served during WWII, and their children, according to a U.S. Coast Guard blog post.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at KSHB.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!