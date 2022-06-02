2022 Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear kicks off on Friday from Belle Isle, the final time the IndyCar Series will race on the island.

Beginning next year, the series will move back to the streets of Downtown Detroit, the first time it will run through the city since 1991.

This weekend will have the NTT IndyCar Series, the Indy Lights Series presented by Cooper Tires and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the race weekend:

Parking and Transportation

Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle bus system to get to and from Belle Isle. Shuttles begin running at 7 a.m. each day until 2 hours following the race.

There are three inbound shuttle stops: South side of Atwater St. and St. Antoine St., on St. Antoine between Franklin and Atwater and the south side of Franklin St. near Rivard

Schedule

Friday, June 3

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

8 a.m. - IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Practice 1

12:05 p.m. – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Practice 2

2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights Practice 1

3:30 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1

5:30 p.m. – IMSA qualifying

Saturday, June 4

7:30 a.m. – Gates Open

7:45 a.m. – Indy Lights qualifying

8:30 a.m. – IndyCar practice 2

11:30 a.m. – Indy Lights Race 1

12:35 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying

3 p.m. – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race

Sunday, June 5

12:10 p.m. – Indy Lights race 2

3:30 p.m. – Chevrolet IndyCar Grand Prix

Tickets

Friday is Free Prix Day meaning everyone can get free gate admission and a ticket is not required for entry. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available and on sale now at DetroitGP.com.

All admission includes access to the paddock, winner's circle, fan zones, standing room & platform viewing and historic Scott Fountain.