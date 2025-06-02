All-Pro center Frank Ragnow tells Lions he plans to retire, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Frank Ragnow, the All-Pro center who has been a mainstay on the Lions offensive line for the past seven seasons, has told the team he plans to retire, according to Ian Rapoport with The NFL Network.

Ragnow, a Victoria, Minnesota, native, was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 draft after playing four seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ragnow started in 96 games across seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl nominations (2020, 2022-24) and three All-Pro awards (2020, 2023-24).

Ragnow has a reputation of being an Iron Man, infamously playing with a fractured throat in 2020, but injuries have plagued Ragnow throughout his entire career. Ragnow wasn't available for more than a dozen games over his career, recovering from ankle injuries (2019 & 2023), a concussion (2019), a fractured throat (2020), turf toe (2021 & 2022), a groin injury (2022), a calf injury (2022), a bakc injury (2022), a knee injury (2022), and a partially torn pec (2024).

Ragnow was in the midst of contract negoations with the Lions right before this news dropped. Dave Birkett with The Detroit Free Press reported that Ragnow was hoping to land a new contract. At the time of this news, Ragnow had two years remaining on a 4 year, $54,000,000 contract. Factoring in his rookie contract, Ragnow has made just over $55 million throughout his NFL career.

A fan favorite, Ragnow was one of the longest-tenured Lions won their first Division title in three decades in 2023, with head coach Dan Campbell bringing up Ragnow, tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and safety Tracy Walker in front of the locker room after the division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings, referring to them as "the old guard" who have been part of the franchise's darker days.

As of Monday afternoon, the team has not made an official statement on the reported news. We'll have more coverage on Ragnow's retirement later this month.

