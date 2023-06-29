American Cornhole League pro series hosts 'Final Chase' in Detroit

The American Cornhole League's Pro Cornhole Series will be in Detroit this weekend for its last stop before the world championship.

The ACL Final Chase is happening at Huntington Place starting Friday and concluding on Sunday in Downtown Detroit.

The Final Chase is the fourth stop of the series and the last before the ACL World Championships at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C. at the end of July and start of August.

The event will also be broadcast on both ESPN2 and the CBS Sports Network, with teams including the Kentucky Kernels, Virginia Cutters, Michigan Marauders and California Stingers.

Tickets are available for every day of the event starting at just $15, and there are more than 250 general admission tickets available.

Doors open one hour before the broadcast, and the broadcast starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.