AT A GLANCE: IndyCar heads to Detroit for doubleheader

INDYCAR
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Site: Detroit, Michigan
All Times Eastern
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 1, 11 a.m., and race 1, 2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, qualifying 2, 9:15 a.m., and race 2, Noon. (NBC).
Track: Belle Isle road course.
Race distance: Each race: 70 laps, 161 miles.
Last year: Did not race (pandemic).
Last race: Last raced in 2019 when Josef Newgarden won the first race after starting second and Scott Dixon won the second race after starting sixth.
Fast facts: Alex Palou leads Scott Dixon by 36 points in the standings. Palou is the only driver with three top-three finishes. ... Particio O’Ward is third in points, 37 behind, while Simon Pagenaud is 47 behind and Rinus VeeKayis 57 back.
Next race: June 20, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Online: http://www.indycar.com