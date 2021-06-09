Watch
AT A GLANCE: IndyCar heads to Detroit for doubleheader

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, June 2, 2019, Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, races during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 09, 2021
INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit, Michigan

All Times Eastern

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 1, 11 a.m., and race 1, 2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, qualifying 2, 9:15 a.m., and race 2, Noon. (NBC).

Track: Belle Isle road course.

Race distance: Each race: 70 laps, 161 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Last raced in 2019 when Josef Newgarden won the first race after starting second and Scott Dixon won the second race after starting sixth.

Fast facts: Alex Palou leads Scott Dixon by 36 points in the standings. Palou is the only driver with three top-three finishes. ... Particio O’Ward is third in points, 37 behind, while Simon Pagenaud is 47 behind and Rinus VeeKayis 57 back.

Next race: June 20, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

