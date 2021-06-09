AT A GLANCE: IndyCar heads to Detroit for doubleheader

INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit, Michigan

All Times Eastern

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 1, 11 a.m., and race 1, 2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, qualifying 2, 9:15 a.m., and race 2, Noon. (NBC).

Track: Belle Isle road course.

Race distance: Each race: 70 laps, 161 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Last raced in 2019 when Josef Newgarden won the first race after starting second and Scott Dixon won the second race after starting sixth.

Fast facts: Alex Palou leads Scott Dixon by 36 points in the standings. Palou is the only driver with three top-three finishes. ... Particio O’Ward is third in points, 37 behind, while Simon Pagenaud is 47 behind and Rinus VeeKayis 57 back.

Next race: June 20, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com