Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera lead Tigers over Blue Jays

9:05 PM, Feb 24, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 17, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mark Cunningham
Copyright Getty Images

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Nicholas Castellanos had a two-run triple, Miguel Cabrera singled and scored and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday in Grapefruit League play.

New Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario added a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two hits in two innings.

Kendrys Morales doubled and singled for Toronto.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top