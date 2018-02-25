Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera lead Tigers over Blue Jays

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Nicholas Castellanos had a two-run triple, Miguel Cabrera singled and scored and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday in Grapefruit League play.

New Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario added a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two hits in two innings.

Kendrys Morales doubled and singled for Toronto.