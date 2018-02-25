Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera lead Tigers over Blue Jays

Cloudy
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 17, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Nicholas Castellanos had a two-run triple, Miguel Cabrera singled and scored and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday in Grapefruit League play.
New Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario added a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up two hits in two innings.
Kendrys Morales doubled and singled for Toronto.
