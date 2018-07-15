Say what? Tigers tag Justin Verlander for four home runs, beat Astros

(WXYZ) - HOUSTON -- John Hicks hit one of Detroit's four home runs off Justin Verlander, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Verlander (9-5) allowed a season-high six runs on six hits, striking out 12, as he lost his third straight decision.

This was Verlander's first time facing his former team since being traded to Houston last year. Verlander won 183 games as a Tiger from 2005-2017.

Verlander struck out 10 of the first 15 batters he faced but was hurt by the long ball.

Hicks connected in the second inning, a two-run shot to left center. In the fourth, Jeimer Candelario blasted the first pitch he saw into the Astros' bullpen, making it 4-2.

Detroit padded its lead in the sixth with a pair of solo shots by Niko Goodrum and Jim Adduci.

The Tigers had scored just five runs in the last four games.

It was the first time Verlander has given up four homers in a game since June 26, 2016, against Cleveland.

Francisco Liriano allowed one run in three innings before leaving with lower back tightness. Drew VerHagen (1-2) came in and allowed one run on two hits in three innings.

Yuli Gurriel scored two runs and hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth for the Astros. The defending World Series champions head into the All-Star break at 64-35.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

With his dozen strikeouts, Verlander passed Bob Feller (2,581) and Warren Spahn (2,583) to move into 26th in major league history with 2,588 in his career. Next is Tom Glavine (2,607).

John Hicks went to the same Virginia high school as Justin Verlander. He just homered off him.

pic.twitter.com/k45IKe71NZ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 15, 2018

We hit four home runs off Astros starting pitching today. pic.twitter.com/7VTScYY7O6 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 15, 2018

What even is this game. This is like when bad Lions teams in the 90's would inexplicably go out and beat the defending Super Bowl champs. — Mike Foss (@MikeFossWXYZ) July 15, 2018

Niko Goodrum takes Justin Verlander deep.



The Tigers have three home runs off of Verlander today. pic.twitter.com/2bNNSS4v6Z — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 15, 2018