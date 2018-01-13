Tigers avoid arbitration with Castellanos, Wilson, Greene

10:59 PM, Jan 12, 2018

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 28: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers watches his two RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of an interleague game at Coors Field on August 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justin Edmonds
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $6.05 million contract with Nicholas Castellanos, avoiding arbitration.

The Tigers also reached one-year deals with right-handers Alex Wilson ($1,925,000) and Shane Greene ($1.95 million). Shortstop Jose Iglesias is still eligible for arbitration. He is asking for $6.8 million and the team is offering $5.6 million.

Castellanos hit .272 with 26 home runs and 101 RBIs last season. He started 128 games at third base and 20 in right field. He may play more in the outfield in 2018 if Jeimer Candelario can hold the third base job.

Wilson went 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 66 relief appearances last year, and Greene was 4-3 with a 2.66 ERA and nine saves.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top