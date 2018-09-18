Tigers' Fulmer seeks second opinion for possible meniscus issue

11:06 PM, Sep 17, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 14: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers gives up a home run to Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bob Levey
DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to the right-hander's meniscus.

Manager Ron Gardenhire gave that update on Fulmer's status before Monday night's game against Minnesota. Fulmer was removed after five pitches Saturday at Cleveland . He tweaked his right knee trying to field a bunt attempt.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He's had health issues over the past couple years, spending time on the disabled list with elbow and oblique problems.

