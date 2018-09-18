Tigers' Fulmer seeks second opinion for possible meniscus issue
11:06 PM, Sep 17, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer is seeking a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to the right-hander's meniscus.
Manager Ron Gardenhire gave that update on Fulmer's status before Monday night's game against Minnesota. Fulmer was removed after five pitches Saturday at Cleveland . He tweaked his right knee trying to field a bunt attempt.
Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He's had health issues over the past couple years, spending time on the disabled list with elbow and oblique problems.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.