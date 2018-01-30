Vegas Summer League grows, now all 30 NBA clubs will play

Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer
4:53 PM, Jan 30, 2018

(AP) -- The NBA's Summer League is getting bigger.

The league announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will play in Las Vegas this summer for the first time. The NBA is also adding an extra day to the schedule for the event, which this year will run from July 6-17 at UNLV.

All teams will play at least five games, and some will play as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the playoff portion of summer league.

There were 24 NBA teams represented in Las Vegas last summer. Teams that did not participate there were New York, Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Orlando's summer league has ceased operations. Utah's will continue and precedes the full NBA event, and all teams that play in Salt Lake City will then head to Las Vegas.

