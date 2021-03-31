BonusFinder to pay someone $500 to eat hot dogs while watching MLB games

If you love baseball and hot dogs, this brand-new gig might be right up your alley.

Casino review site BonusFinder wants to pay someone $500 to be an MLB Professional Food Tester.

The lucky winner will need to be passionate about baseball, and hot dogs, which you'll review and post on BonusFinder.com.

BonusFinder will give the chosen taste tester a budget for food and travel.

To enter, you'll need to fill out the form by entering your name, email address, the state you live in, your favorite MLB team, and the reason you'd be perfect for the job.

The contest is open to anyone over the age of 21 and who lives in the U.S. and Canada.

The winners will be announced on May 5.