Bowl game implications in Spartans' finale go without saying

There is a lot at stake in Michigan State’s regular season finale against No. 11 Penn State. The Spartans need a win to become bowl eligible. So it's a win on the road in Happy Valley to extend your season, or it’s over. Mel Tucker knows his team's reality and says in the locker room, it goes without saying.

Mel Tucker said the loss to IU was a disappointment, but he is happy how his team got back together today for practice.



He knows what is on the line Saturday against Penn State. He said there is a sense of urgency among the staff and players. pic.twitter.com/OwyU9T6mhT — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 21, 2022

"We all know what is at stake and the players know that as well so there is no reason to harp on that," said Tucker. "That is talking about the end result. What we need to focus on as a program, as players and coaches, is what we need to do every single day to prepare for that opportunity."

The way the Spartans lost in double overtime to Indiana was in a fashion that could haunt a head coach. But Mel Tucker said "this isn’t his first rodeo." In fact, he went back in his own coaching experience and showed his team similar times and moments where he failed before Monday morning to start a week of preparation.

"In terms of needing to win a game to go to a bowl game, been a part of that," said Tucker. "Two scores lead halfway through the fourth quarter, losing a home game, been a part of that. If I cannot move forward and take the next right step, then the team can't. It will not."

While he showed his team bad moments he has been through in preparation for Penn State, he also talked about the good moments he has had as a head coach. Games where he had his back against the wall and he won. He knows that is still a possibility Saturday at Penn State.