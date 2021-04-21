Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu says Tom Brady dust-up during Super Bowl taught him valuable lesson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is once again feeling like himself.

Mathieu told KSHB in an exclusive one-on-one interview Monday that he "disconnected" following the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“A little bit depressed,” Mathieu said, revealing he not only began scaling back on social media but socializing with others in general. “I wake up every day and I try my best not to think about it."

Back around the team for the start of the league’s offseason training program, Mathieu says he’s still prodding over the outcome and a second-quarter scuffle with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“That whole moment was really a coaching lesson for me,” Mathieu started. “Being a leader…[you must] understand the magnitude of composure and just keeping that...throughout the course of the game, no matter if you're up to or down,” he finished.

Mathieu, who lauded Brady as “the best quarterback of all time” during the 2020 regular season, says the duo are once again on good terms.

Aaron Ladd at KSHB first reported this story.