Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields is returning for another round of MMA fights.

Shields and the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year agreement. She expects to enter the cage again in 2024 at 158 pounds.

The undisputed middleweight boxing champion went 1-1 in the PFL in 2021, but is widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound female boxer.

Shields says the deal is worth seven figures.