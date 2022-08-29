College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this weekend

College football is back in Michigan and throughout the country! After a few games this past weekend during what many call "week 0," the season unofficially kicks off with several games this week before the full slate on Saturday.
Here's this week's schedule for this week.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.
Watch on Fox Sports 1
Friday, Sept. 2
Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium
Watch on ESPN
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks one-on-one with Brad Galli
Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m. in Ypsilanti
Watch on ESPN3
Saturday, Sept. 3
Colorado State at Michigan
12 p.m. at Michigan Stadium
Watch on Channel 7