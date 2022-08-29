College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this weekend

College football is back in Michigan and throughout the country! After a few games this past weekend during what many call "week 0," the season unofficially kicks off with several games this week before the full slate on Saturday.

Here's this week's schedule for this week.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.

Watch on Fox Sports 1

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium

Watch on ESPN

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks one-on-one with Brad Galli

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

7 p.m. in Ypsilanti

Watch on ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan

12 p.m. at Michigan Stadium

Watch on Channel 7