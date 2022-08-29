Watch Now
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this weekend

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday he plans to start Cade McNamara at quarterback Week 1 against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy Week 2 against Hawaii.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 07:24:03-04

College football is back in Michigan and throughout the country! After a few games this past weekend during what many call "week 0," the season unofficially kicks off with several games this week before the full slate on Saturday.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.
Watch on Fox Sports 1

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium
Watch on ESPN

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks one-on-one with Brad Galli

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m. in Ypsilanti
Watch on ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan
12 p.m. at Michigan Stadium
Watch on Channel 7

