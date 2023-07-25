Crystal Palace F.C. holding free training session Saturday at Oakland University

Crystal Palace F.C. will be holding a free, open practice for fans on Saturday ahead of their friendly match against Sevilla F.C. on Sunday.

According to 313 Presents, the English Premier League team will hold a training session on Saturday, July 29 at Oakland University between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Fans will be able to see Roy Hodgson's Palace team get ready for their match against Sevilla and see how the team trains for such a big match.

The sessions is free, but fans have to book a ticket in advance on the 313 Presents website. Seating is limited but visitors can bring lawn chairs or blankets, and parking is available at the P29 garage or P26 lot.

Supporters will also be able to meet Challenger, the legendary American bald eagle who became the first in history trained to free-fly into major sports stadiums.