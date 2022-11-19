Dan Campbell doesn't see Bills gaining advantage with back-to-back Detroit games

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell downplayed the notion of the Buffalo Bills gaining an advantage by playing back-to-back games in Detroit.

"I don’t think so," Campbell said Friday. "I don’t see that."

"Our scouting department, they won’t have to go far. That helps, that helps. That definitely helps.”

The NFL moved the Bills' Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field due to heavy snow forecasted for the Buffalo area. The Bills will then face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Campbell drew attention Friday to the added work being done by crews at Ford Field to get the stadium ready on short notice.

"Everybody that works over at the stadium, like you just talk about the coaches, like this just became very hard on them. I mean this is difficult. We’ve got the holiday show, all this they’ve set up. They’ve got to break it down and get ready for this game, and then get ready for our game on Thursday. So, they didn’t intend on that, spending their whole weekend and really the next week leading into Thanksgiving, dealing with all this. So, they’ve got a lot on their plate, man, so sometimes that gets lost in the shuffle. You forget about all them over there putting in the work."