Dan Campbell on non-call in Lions loss to Ravens: 'I'm so over it'

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appeared ready to move on Friday when asked about a potential delay of game call late in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I didn’t turn it into the league, but I called and it’s really a subjective call is really what it came down to," Campbell said when asked if he had heard a response from the NFL. "So, I think they’re kind of split on it. You guys have heard the procedure of it and I’ll be honest with you, I’m so over it now.”

On-screen graphics appeared to show the play clock expire before Baltimore snapped the ball on the play prior to Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal, but no delay of game penalty was called.

In a post-game interview with a pool reporter, game referee Scott Novak explained the mechanics of what would go into a normal delay of game call, adding that "the back judge was in position on everything all game."

Campbell explained that the process of reaching out to the NFL for a ruling review involves asking for clarification.

"They’ll give you an assessment or a description of what they thought took place or whether they – ‘Yes it should’ve been,’ or, ‘No, it shouldn’t have been,’ and that’s kind of how it goes. This week, I didn’t even turn those in. I called and asked personally, but I didn’t turn them into the League per se.”