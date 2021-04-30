Detroit City FC opens spring NISA season Friday night on TV20 Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is coming off winning the NISA Legends Cup and will open their season at Keyworth Stadium Friday night, and you can watch the game right here on TV20 Detroit.

The team also announced Friday it has signed defender Jimmy Filerman, who helped Le Rouge win the fall NISA championship.

DCFC takes on Maryland Bobcats FC starting at 7:30 p.m. for the NISA Spring season opener.

Fans will be in the stands at Keyworth after missing the games last season, so expect a fun and safe crowd.

