Detroit Mercy, Oakland both open Horizon League tournament with wins to advance

Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:18:09-05

Detroit Mercy senior Antoine Davis scored a game-high 38 and the Titans opened the game with 10-straight points against Green Bay. Mercy advances to the Horizon League Championship Quarterfinals with a 79-62 victory Tuesday evening. The win moved the sixth-seeded Titans (14-14, 10-7 HL) into a match-up with third-seeded NKU on Thursday evening, who had a bye in the first round. Detroit Mercy swept the Norse this season, but NKU has eliminated the Titans in the postseason in 2019 and 2021.

Oakland will also advance to the next round of the conference tournament with a 69-58 win over IUPUI.

