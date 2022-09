(WXYZ) — Week 3 of the high school football season will feature Dexter vs. Bedford as the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

Both teams enter unbeaten: Dexter beat Grosse Pointe South 41-21 and Ann Arbor Skyline 59-8, while Bedford beat Utica Ford 42-21 and Ann Arbor Pioneer 30-6.

Watch a preview in the video player above and see highlights and postgame reaction on 7 Action News at 11.