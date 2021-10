DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.

Chase Pearson, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno also scored, and Nick Leddy had three assists. Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard each played half the game in goal. Greiss started and stopped all eight shots, and Pickard made 11 saves on 12 shots.

Carson Meyer scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves.