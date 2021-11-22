ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming to Ann Arbor Saturday ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State

(WXYZ) — ESPN's College GameDay will be back in Michigan this weekend ahead of the big game between Michigan and Ohio State.

The two teams are both 10-1 going into the final matchup, with the winner going to the Big Ten Championship.

It's the second time in as many months that the GameDay crew has been in Michigan. They were in East Lansing ahead of Michigan vs. Michigan State.

Last weekend, they were in Columbus for Michigan State vs. Ohio State. The Buckeyes blew out the Spartans 56-7 in that game.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will also be live in Ann Arbor ahead of the game, which kicks off at 12 p.m.