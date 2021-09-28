Esports streaming fundraiser aims to get more gaming devices into Mott Children’s Hospital

(WXYZ) — Get ready to game for good. Washtenaw Community College students will be hosting a week-long Esports event to benefit patients at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The net proceeds from the Wolfpack Esports Week, which runs October 3 through October 9, will go toward purchasing new Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming Stations for patients. Each system costs $5,000. Gamers of all ages and ability levels are invited to compete, stream their favorite video game or fundraise. The event, WCC says, will feature gamers from across the country.

“Any little type of normalcy you can have in a hospital, because nothing in the hospital is normal, it definitely makes my mom-heart happy. It’s a great program and it really does help with the treatment, even if it just gives kiddos an hour of distraction and fun to help them not realize they are a cancer kid,” said Deidre Kraft whose 7-year-old son Xander is undergoing treatment for stage 4 Neuroblastoma cancer.

The Rocket League Tournament is in partnership with MissionControl.gg, and all participants are invited to participate on the StreamForMott channel through the Discord app.

Washtenaw Community College says four of Mott’s patient technology team members who manage the game carts and hang out with patients are WCC alumni.

“I am so proud of our students and WCC team for their big ideas and even bigger hearts. They’ve been working hard to make our first-ever Esport fundraiser a success to help lift the spirits of children and families at Mott Hospital,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca in a press release.