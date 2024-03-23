Filip Forsberg scores late to lead Predators to win over Red Wings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 5:14 remaining in the third period and Juuse Saros made 23 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, extending Nashville’s franchise record streak of games unbeaten in regulation to 17 at 15-0-2.

Nashville sits comfortably in the Western Conference’s top wild-card position with 88 points.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for Detroit, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

With time winding down in the third, Forsberg capped off a wild scramble in the Detroit zone with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Lyon high to the glove side. He has scored in five-straight games and has six goals over that span.

Forsberg fought Detroit's Moritz Seider early in the game's second period.

Saros stopped a one-timer from the low slot off of the stick of Joe Veleno with 11:45 remaining in the second with the Red Wings on a power play for his best save of the game.

The shutout was the third of the season and 23rd of Saros' career. Nashville has won consecutive games via a shutout after Thursday's 3-0 win over Florida.

The Red Wings entered Saturday one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card berth. Detroit has played two more games than the Capitals, who were idle on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit Washington on Tuesday.

Predators: Host Vegas on Tuesday.

