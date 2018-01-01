Matthew Stafford would like to continue working with Jim Bob Cooter

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Matthew Stafford grew as a quarterback under Jim Bob Cooter.

Now that Cooter's boss, Jim Caldwell, has been fired, the Lions offensive coordinator has a future very much in doubt in Detroit.

On Monday, Stafford voiced his opinion on working closely with Cooter over the last few years.

"I feel like I'm playing some of the best football of my career, so I would love to have the opportunity to keep working with him," he said.

Stafford threw for 4446 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, completing 65.7 percent of his passes. Its the third straight year he completed more than 65 percent of his passes.

"Jim Bob and I have a great relationship. Ever since he's had the opportunity to take the reigns, this offense has moved in the right direction, in my opinion," he said.

The next head coach of the Lions will likely bring in his own coaching staff, but Stafford offered up reasons why Cooter could be an option to remain.

"I think continuity is important in this league," he said.

Stafford repeatedly said he thinks the Lions are "close" to his ultimate goal of a Super Bowl.

