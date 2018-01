(WXYZ) -- Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is "likely" to become the next Lions head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Detroit initially interviewed Patricia on January 5. A report the following day stated that the Patriots were "bracing for Patricia to leave," likely to take the Lions job. However, a New York Daily News report on January 10 indicated that Patricia favored the Giants opening over the Lions opening.

Under NFL rules, the Lions would be unable to officially hire or negotiate a contract with Patricia until the Patriots' season is over. New England is playing in the AFC Championship Game on January 21.